3D Group Founder & CEO continues to shape the management discussion.

Dale S. Rose

Emeryville, Calif. – Aug. 24, 2022 – 3D Group, an industry trailblazer in 360 Feedback, is pleased to announce that LinkedIn has named its founder Dale S. Rose, Ph.D. as a U.S. Top Voice in Leadership.

“LinkedIn is the premier platform for leaders worldwide,” says Rose. “It is the virtual town square where the day’s most pressing issues are discussed and to be named one of the top voices when it comes to leadership trends is truly an honor.”

Of the 850,000,000 LinkedIn members, 10 were named to the Top Voices list for Leadership this year. The group is highly curated by LinkedIn editors who review each individual’s content on the platform for the previous 12 months. Rose regularly contributes his thought leadership and has built up and engaged significantly with his audience. His diverse ideas, topics of discussion, and advice reflect the world in which we live and work today.

Key to Rose’s influence on LinkedIn is his popular newsletter, Leadership Insights. The monthly publication “courageously confronts current leadership challenges” and has earned a growing subscriber base of more than 112,000 in fewer than two years. Rose’s conversational writing style is chock full of advice for leaders to navigate the complicated waters of human capital that is both easily digestible, direct, and entertaining.

ABOUT 3D GROUP

Founded in 1994, 3D Group’s mission is to fuel leadership success with employee feedback. 3D Gropu is an industry pioneer in using 360 Feedback to give organizations and employees valid data to support assessment and development of leaders. To learn more, please visit the company’s web site: www.3DGroup.net.

