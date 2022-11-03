Marley Engineered Products is now offering its Qmark® MUH unit heater and Berko® HUHAA unit heater in ready-to-install PRO Series bundles.

Bennettsville, S.C. – Marley Engineered Products, a leading choice among contractors for comfort heating and ventilation systems, is now offering its QMark® MUH unit heater and Berko® HUHAA unit heater in ready-to-install PRO Series bundles that include the most commonly-ordered safety, installation and control components to make heating any space effortless.

The MUH-Pro+ and HUHAA Pro+ Series bundles, which include the SmartSeries® Plus thermostat and B10 mounting bracket, allow for easy mounting and flexibility in controls and integration. The SmartSeries® Plus thermostat provides connection to BACnet MS/TP building management systems for easy control and monitoring. The bundles also include a 24VAC transformer for immediate connection to a low voltage thermostat or for future integration flexibility.

Ideal for new or replacement applications in factories, warehouses, garages, power stations and mechanical rooms, the MUH and HUHAA Pro+ Series heaters feature an advanced pull-through air flow design that draws air across the heating element for even air distribution and cooler element operation. Its output capacity is so powerful that it is even a suitable option for heating loading docks or other indoor/outdoor transition space.

“By bundling the MUH and HUHAA units with popular accessories, we not only help contractors save time and money, but we also reinforce our commitment to creating simplified solutions that deliver best-in-class performance to make heating a space effortless,” said Andrew Martin, manager of Product Management with Marley Engineered Products. “Simply wire it up and you’re ready to go! Best of all, the MUH-Pro+ is in stock and ready for delivery… just in time for heating season!”

To learn more about the MUH and HUHAA Series unit and its Pro+ Series bundles, visit www.marleymep.com.

About Marley Engineered Products®

Marley Engineered Products® is a leading North American designer and manufacturer of reliable comfort heating and ventilation solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Recognized by contractors, architects, engineers and HVAC professionals for providing a wide range of high-performance, reliable heating and ventilation solutions, Marley Engineered Products’ brands include QMark®, Berko®, Fahrenheat® and Leading Edge®.

Marley Engineered Products’ manufacturing operations are based in Bennettsville, S.C., with regional sales representatives located throughout the U.S. and an administrative office in Burr Ridge, Ill.

Additional information is available at www.marleymep.com.