Mayzo is building upon its long reputation for quality and reliability in the specialty chemicals industry by joining the NACD (National Association of Chemical Distributors). For over 35 years, Mayzo has continually provided innovative chemistry and logistics solutions in a quest to optimize customers’ manufacturing results. Membership in NACD draws attention to Mayzo’s credibility as a supplier, as the company continues to expand its customer base.

“At Mayzo, our team is continually implementing new and improved organizational processes for safe handling, storage, transportation, use, and disposal of chemical products” states Garry Schoolcraft, Vice President of Global Operations at Mayzo.

“Our membership in the NACD provides an opportunity to collaborate and share best practices with other key member partners. We are committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry in keeping our employees and customers safe.”

As a candidate member of NACD, Mayzo will participate in a third-party verification process to confirm that the Company meets the 13 codes required to become a full member. This verification process is extensive and can take up to 3 years.

Vital benefits of responsible distribution for Mayzo’s customers include:

– Practices of excellence and quality systems throughout its operations

– Prevention of safety and environmental incidents

– Thorough documentation of company policies

– Improved communication with local communities

– Reduction of audit costs

– Savings on insurance expenses

– Credibility through performance

About National Association of Chemical Distributors

NACD member and affiliate companies serve approximately 750,000 customers in Adhesives & Sealants, Agriculture, Automotive, Cosmetic/Personal care, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Municipal, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Soaps & Detergents, and Textiles.

https://www.nacd.com/

About Mayzo

Mayzo provides specialty chemical solutions on a global scale in multiple markets. Since 1986, customers have relied on the Mayzo team for their ingenuity, responsiveness, and culture of extraordinary service.

Mayzo’s private label antioxidants and UV absorbers function as stabilizers to prevent product damage due to heat, light, or oxygen exposure. Other technologies include optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, and cutting-edge masterbatches and blends.

The Mayzo Operations Center provides exceptional services to customers, including warehousing and repackaging, chemical additive blending, and altered physical forms for specialty chemical additive products. Mayzo’s consulting expertise, proven materials, and value-added services make manufacturing processes safer and more efficient while reducing costs. For more sustainable, durable, and reliable end-products, use Mayzo for specialty chemical additives solutions. https://www.mayzo.com