The new Small Handling Belt (SHB) and Small Handling Lead Screw (SHL) modules from Bosch Rexroth offer low operating costs and less downtime.

SHB

Load capacity of up to 110 lbs centered

Max. speed of 3 m/s

Stroke lengths from 100 mm to 2,000 mm in 50 mm increments

SHL

Load capacity of up to 6 lbs centered

Max. speed of 0.06 m/s

Stroke lengths of 25, 50, 100, 150 and 200 mm

Bosch Rexroth is now offering linear modules for small handling applications with its new SHB and SHL models. These modules are suitable for more than factory automation; they are designed for lighter load applications, such as in medical labs, universities and vision systems. With simple USB to laptop connectivity, monitoring and controlling are easy to achieve.

The new SHL lead screw-driven module is designed for light-load, low-cost applications. Made with a 55-mm-wide aluminum frame, the SHL is precise and compact. This module comes with the option of a motor and controller or just the motor, depending on the requirements. The SHL is ideal for college projects, industrial automation, biomedical and other applications.

The new SHB belt-driven linear module is compact, yet robust. It offers stroke lengths up to 2 meters and load capacities up to 110 lbs centered. The SHB measures 40 mm wide and has a repeatability of <20 microns. This module also comes with the option of motor and controller or just the module, depending on the requirements.

Simplified Ordering

Both the SHL and SHB modules are available with I/O, E-stop ports and cables (-C versions). For more simplicity, there are only two configuration parameters to choose from: stroke length and whether I/O and E-stop ports are required. All the product specifications, stock levels and ordering information will be available on the Rexroth Store Website, making these linear modules easy to access and order online.

For more information on Bosch Rexroth’s Small Handling linear modules, visit https://www.boschrexroth.com/en/us/products/product-groups/linear-motion-technology/topics/linear-axes/modules/small-handling/.

