U.S.-based Solar Axiom and On.Energy have teamed up to install an On.Energy BESS at Wyndham Hospitality’s Turtle Island Beach Resort in Beli.

On.Energy has been awarded the deployment and operation for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Energy Management System (EMS) in an isolated microgrid application for Solar Axiom at the Turtle Island Beach Resort.

Located off the coast of Belize near San Pedro, this resort will switch from a diesel backup generation to a battery-powered clean energy system. The new On.Energy™ BESS will allow Turtle Island Beach Resort to eliminate its reliance on fossil fuels completely while also providing clean and reliable power for its facilities.

“We are excited to start this new isolated microgrid project alongside Solar Axiom to help Turtle Island Beach Resort achieve its goal of 100% renewable energy and the Belize government’s goal of a green economy,” said Salvatore Minopoli, On.Energy’s President of North America. “On.Energy is committed to providing smarter and cleaner energy solutions for its customers, and this project is part of our efforts to help the energy transition happen.”

By adding an On.Energy™ BESS to its existing solar system, Axiom Solar will enable Turtle Island Beach Resort to store solar-generated electricity for times when the sun is not shining. The batteries are designed for long-term use with minimal maintenance needed and, thanks to On.Energy’s On.Command™ software, automatic operation, and remote monitoring will keep the system running safely and efficiently.

“Solar Axiom is proud to have teamed with Turtle Island Beach Resort and On.Energy on this extraordinary project. Adding a BESS to our existing solar system completes the 100% renewable energy loop in the microgrid for this isolated resort. Thanks to On.Energy, by integrating energy storage to our existing solar, we are demonstrating our commitment to make solar energy happen where it would not otherwise occur,” said Elio Muller, President of Solar Axiom LLC, a leading developer in commercial and industrial solar energy systems in the Caribbean, with a focus on the resort industry and isolated islands.

The new system will make it possible for Turtle Island Beach Resort to operate entirely on renewable energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint significantly. By ceasing the use of its previously needed diesel backup generators, Turtle Island Beach Resort will also cease to incur high fuel and O&M costs while reducing its carbon emissions.

“This sets the climate-sensitive mandate for our current expansion plans on Turtle Island Beach Resort. It further demonstrates our commitment to a climate-friendly experience for our guests and support for the Belize Green Economy,” said Jeremy Meighan, President of Turtle Island Beach Resorts (Castle Capital Development LTD).

About On.Energy

On.Energy is an end-to-end developer, provider, and integrator of energy solutions with proven experience in the development and deployment of BESS in the Americas utilizing its best-in-class EMS, On.Command™. On.Energy has safely and successfully deployed dozens of storage projects in multiple countries across the Americas with both C&I and utility customers.