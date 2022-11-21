Video stickers that can be stuck on equipment or in key locations in a facility, deliver more accurate and timely safety messages.

4SpotCast in use on a production facility.

Austin, Texas—SaferMe , a leading workforce safety company, has announced the launch of SpotCast, a new video sticker platform. SpotCast enables instructional and safety videos to be easily embedded on durable QR Code stickers. The sticker is placed on any piece of equipment, and employees simply scan it with their smartphone or tablet and watch the embedded video. No sign-up is required.

SpotCast solves the major challenge of how to easily deliver instructional videos to employees, at the right time and in the right place. Markets for the product include the manufacturing, engineering, utility, physical security, facility management, contracting and construction sectors.

“The type of instructions that employees really require involves more than just reading a manual, or listening to a verbal instruction,” says Clint Van Marrewijk, CEO and founder of SaferMe.

“Doing a job for the first time can be difficult, or dangerous, or both. Next to in-person training, video is the best instructional medium by far, for a business environment. Training managers can’t be right next to someone all the time, to show employees exactly what to do. That’s where video comes in.”

SpotCast is already delivering results in Europe and New Zealand where it is being used to create training and risk management videos that succinctly communicate ‘how to’ messages.

Content creators require minimal training on how to use the platform, and the barriers to entry from a technical perspective are negligible. The process for making the videos is seamless. The stickers that are unique to each company are ordered from SaferMe, and once the SpotCast stickers arrive, the user follows an easy three step process:

The sticker is placed on any piece of equipment or in any important location. The QR Code sticker is then scanned, and the user is prompted to record their video. The video is uploaded to the QR Code and becomes active. The next time someone scans the SpotCast sticker, the recorded training video will play on the users’ phone.

SpotCast can be updated with new videos at any time, and the stickers are durable, waterproof, sunproof, and tear-proof.

About SaferMe:

SaferMe is one of the world’s leading workforce safety companies that advises governments, Fortune 500 businesses, and some of the world’s most prominent brands in over 30 countries. SaferMe is on a global mission to keep employees healthy and safe while at work, to make organizations resilient, pandemic ready, and keep them open for business. SaferMe has offices in the United States, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia. For more information www.saferme.com

