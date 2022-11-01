pei tel Communications GmbH now allows the use of radios for “human-to-machine interaction” in harsh environments and industrial areas.

PTRadioBridge with push buttons and sensor connections

Integration of machine data/signals into voice communication

Professional mobile radios are usually used for voice transmission. However, PMR solutions (Professional Mobile Radio) offer a wide range of other possible applications. With PTRadioBridge, pei tel Communications GmbH now allows the use of radios for “human-to- machine interaction” in harsh environments and industrial areas. The solution consists of push buttons and sensor connections that are connected to a central control unit via Wi-Fi. When a sensor is triggered or a human pushes a button, a voice message is automatically transmitted to surrounding radios. This way, for example, a malfunction can be reported immediately, or help can be requested. pei tel will show a demo of the PTRadioBridge at this year’s PMRExpo in Cologne from 22 to 24 November. Furthermore, pei tel will showcase new solutions across the companies of the Peiker family as well as existing offerings in communication devices, professional radio technology and indoor radio technologies at Stand B2 in Hall 10.2.

“A phone call or sending a text message is not always the best choice. Sometimes simplicity and speed are important when passing on information,” says Thomas Martin, Managing Director of pei tel. With PTRadioBridge, simply pressing a button is enough, for example, to draw attention to a problem or to request assistance. The input units or buttons can be mounted flexibly and are connected via a secure Wi-Fi network to the control unit, which consists of a host computer and a permanently installed PMR radio. From there, a predefined voice message is sent to the connected users. The functionality as well as various application scenarios will be presented by pei tel at this year’s PMRExpo. In addition, the developer, manufacturer, and distributor will show numerous other communication solutions for authorities and companies at the fair.

Highlights from the companies of the Peiker family and partners

Another highlight at the fair will be the Ambulance Video Assistant (AVA). The solution is developed by FTI Engineering Network GmbH, another company of the Peiker family. It is designed for rescue teams and it transmits audio, image and vital data between the various persons involved in an emergency. Thus, via a web app, paramedics at the scene of an accident can connect to an emergency doctor via live video transmission, who can already evaluate the situation and give initial instructions. At PMRExpo, pei tel will also be showing the CEECOACH PLUS communication system from peiker CEE, another company of the Peiker family. CEECOACH PLUS allows groups of up to 16 participants to communicate without pressing a button – independent of Wi-Fi, mobile and radio networks. Furthermore, pei tel presents the BOS communication solution R5 from the British partner Handsfree Group. The system is permanently installed in vehicles and consists of a control unit, a touch screen and a variety of other components such as handsets, loudspeakers and antennas that can be added as required. The solution is thus suitable for all types of emergency vehicles such as police cars and motorbikes, fire engines, ambulances as well as naval vessels, the coast guard or mountain rescue.

pei tel’s presence at the fair will be rounded off by a large selection of professional radio and infrastructure technology from manufacturers such as Motorola Solutions, Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), CommScope, PBE Axell as well as HUBER+SUHNER and its own developments such as various types of microphones, handsets, loudspeakers, desktop microphones and audio accessories for a wide range of applications. “With our wide range of products and our many years of experience, we have become one of the most important contacts in the area of critical communications. We are looking forward to making more contacts at PMRExpo and sharing our knowledge with others,” explains Managing Director Martin.

Further information on pei tel at: www.peitel.com

About pei tel Communications GmbH:

pei tel, a company of the Peiker family, stands for professional equipment for perfect voice and data transmission for over 30 years. The company, which is based in Teltow near Berlin and has a branch office in Osnabrück, specializes in the development, production and distribution of high-quality communication solutions. The extensive product range includes professional radio devices and infrastructure technology from the manufacturers Motorola Solutions, CommScope, HUBER+SUHNER, PBE Axell, PROCOM, Radio Frequency Systems and many others, as well as own developments of various types of microphones, handsets, loudspeakers, desktop microphones and other voice units.

In addition, pei tel offers broadband solutions for installation in vehicles and systems, as well as portable PTToC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular) devices, such as rugged smartphones and tablets equipped with LTE/4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, NFC, GPS, and more. Broadband solutions from pei tel combine essential voice and group communications, multimedia data transmission and location services into one ecosystem.

pei tel is ISO 9001 certified and develops its own products in Germany. The company emphasizes great importance to compliance with technology, environmental and quality standards.

