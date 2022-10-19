Offering high removal efficiencies and easy maintenance.

Dexter, MI – Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products, announces the patented EZR Tray™ air stripper, a stainless steel tray sliding air stripper, ideal for removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from contaminated groundwater and waste streams. The EZR Tray air stripper’s exclusive design results in very high removal efficiencies in an easier-to-maintain process unit.

Offering numerous advantages over other air stripping methods, the EZR Tray air stripper provides easy access for process monitoring and inspection, even while in operation. It is less prone to fouling and can be cleaned by one person with a simple pressure wash. It is also less intrusive at a site and offers a wide turn-down range. Typical treatment costs range from $0.10 to $0.20 per 1,000 gallons of drinking water.

Air stripping with the EZR Tray air stripper is an effective way of removing trihalomethanes (THMs), which can form in drinking water when disinfectants like chlorine break down precursor organic compounds, normally organic solids. As contaminated groundwater enters through the top of the EZR Tray air stripper, millions of air bubbles are forced by blower pressure up through the perforated trays. This creates a turbulent froth zone with an extremely high air-to-liquid surface area for mass transfer of VOCs from liquid to air. Using the froth instead of a conventional tower packing delivers high VOC removal efficiencies, even under fouling conditions. The EZR Tray air stripper is also easier to inspect and maintain than other alternatives.

About Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc.

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, a subsidiary of Graco Inc., is a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental pumping systems, landfill products, landfill gas products, and air strippers for use at landfills, mines, oil refineries and other industrial sites, as well as hazardous waste cleanup sites. QED products are used around the world for a wide range of environmental applications, including groundwater sampling, groundwater remediation pumping, landfill leachate and condensate pumping, landfill gas collection and control, landfill and biogas analysis, air stripping and VOC removal, and wireless data acquisition. Based in Dexter, MI, QED serves customers from support centers in Michigan and England. For more information, call 734-995-2547 or contact us at info@qedenv.com.