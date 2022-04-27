7GAE, a Tribally-owned design firm in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is bringing on a new Director of Construction Services.

Steve Zimmerman

Kalamazoo, MI – Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE), a Kalamazoo-based, tribally-owned A+E firm, has brought on Steve Zimmerman as Director of Construction Services.

Steve Zimmerman, LEED AP, brings more than 20 years of construction, commissioning, and estimating expertise to 7GAE. Having previously served as the Preconstruction Services Director and Chief Estimator at a Kalamazoo-based Construction Management firm, Steve’s experience will be integral in helping shape 7GAE’s Construction Administration and Quality Control processes.

Zimmerman states, “I have been following 7GAE since its inception. As a Pokagon citizen, I am looking forward to working for a Potawatomi Band business enterprise to serve tribal communities locally and across the country. I am also looking forward to the satisfaction that comes from seeing projects through to completion, as estimating limited my access to that enriching experience. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the 7GAE team, helping to build something unique in Kalamazoo.”

Zimmerman will serve as Director of Construction Services, leading preconstruction and construction administration efforts at 7GAE. “I am excited for Steve and what his presence will mean to our team. We are working to support our project teams and maximize our clients’ value. Steve brings a focus on quality, a track record of construction industry leadership, and enormous positive energy,” shares president, Karl Kowalske.

From years of shared time in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry within the same region alongside Zimmerman, 7GAE Vice President of Practice, Steve VandenBussche, states, “Steve will bring a new lens to the company that will allow designers to sharpen their knowledge of industry-standard construction practices, material integration, systems efficiencies with our engineering partners, as well as cost monitoring of projects as they are developing throughout the design process.”

“On a personal note, Steve and I grew up together right here in Kalamazoo, attended the same high school, and graduated from the University of Michigan around the same time. I am excited to have such a highly respected professional join our firm and look forward to learning from his vast experiences,” VandenBussche noted.

Zimmerman is the latest hire for 7GAE, one of four Bodwé Professional Services Group companies. Bodwé and 7GAE are committed to their clients and the betterment and cultural sustainability of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

ABOUT SEVEN GENERATIONS ARCHITECTURE + ENGINEERING

Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE) has established a tradition of sustainable solutions inspired by our Indigenous lineage and the understanding that today’s generation is responsible for the prosperity of generations to come. The firm’s collaborative, inter-disciplinary skill sets include research, planning, architecture, engineering, and interior design with a human-centered approach to creative solutions for built environments. 7GAE is located in Kalamazoo, MI, and partners with purpose and intention alongside our clients on Tribal, federal, and community projects. To learn more, visit www.7GenAE.com.

