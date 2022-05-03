ShipHawk’s new full-featured WMS brings tier 1 functionality to scaling companies.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – ShipHawk, the leading provider of advanced warehouse and fulfillment solutions, has announced today the acquisition of Acuity Global and its WMS solution SuiteWM. Under its new name, ShipHawk WMS, this highly configurable solution embraces best-in-class practices of the tier 1 WMS providers designed to address the needs of scaling companies.

ShipHawk is focused on automating and improving the world Behind the Buy ButtonTM, giving companies access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the eCommerce giants. ShipHawk WMS synchronizes the execution, visibility and management of inventory and staffing across warehouse and distribution operations. ShipHawk WMS, and the team behind it, bring decades of hands-on experience with supply chain solutions and technologies including warehouse, transportation and workforce management. As part of the acquisition, Ron Riggin, the CEO and founder of Acuity Global, joined ShipHawk as CTO. He brings over 30 years of experience building visionary supply chain solutions for some of the most recognizable companies in the world.

“Companies today must deliver on the buyer expectations set by the massive retail giants but with a fraction of the resources,” said Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO of ShipHawk. “Our mission is to give those companies the power to control their operations. That’s why we’re excited to announce ShipHawk WMS. It gives companies the ability to truly scale with speed and accuracy. We look forward to continuing to solve challenges that companies face in a complex and ever-changing supply chain.”

ShipHawk WMS goes beyond traditional solutions, providing the ability to achieve measurable efficiency gains, increase inventory accuracy, reduce costs and improve both employee retention and customer satisfaction.

By incorporating best-in-class WMS with ShipHawk’s advanced fulfillment solutions, companies now have access to a full-featured solution that can dramatically improve the processes behind the buy button™, from warehouse operations to shipping outcomes,” said Ron Riggin.

To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit www.shiphawk.com

About ShipHawk

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., ShipHawk focuses on automating and improving the world behind the buy button and giving businesses access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk works with high-volume retail, wholesale, and eCommerce companies using an ERP. ShipHawk delivers much more than warehouse and fulfillment solutions. We deliver skilled industry expertise to dramatically improve your operations and outcomes. We do this by understanding your business and offering practical automation and efficiencies that can save time, decrease costs and improve labor complexities. To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit wwwshiphawk.com.

Media Contact: Claire Eastburn at pr@shiphawk.com