1,500+ respondents reveal emerging trends and insights in global testing industry.

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, released the results of its fifth annual State of Software Quality | Testing survey conducted over five weeks earlier this year. The 61-question online survey collected industry benchmarks from more than 1,500 development, testing, and software delivery lifecycle professionals. Reaching across industries, the report reveals emerging trends year-over-year and provides insights into what teams globally think the future in testing holds.

“The fast pace for businesses today calls for more proactive steps which means development teams need to leverage data from pre-production stages,” said Joanna Schloss, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at SmartBear. “The path forward for organizations is gaining visibility, arming software development teams with knowledge that gives them the confidence to deploy. This report illustrates the many challenges in maintaining quality and the need for partners like SmartBear to help organizations with all their testing and quality needs.”

The findings uncovered the frequency of releases is continuing to increase with half of respondents spending more than 70% of their week testing, and three quarters of respondents spending over 50%. Despite not having enough time to test, nearly two-thirds reported they were satisfied or very satisfied with their testing processes. Other findings included web apps and APIs continue to be the most tested with increases in mobile apps, test automation coverage rebounded after a dip last year, and more.

Responses were gathered from manual testers, automation engineers, developers, consultants, QA managers, and business analysts from around the globe. The report covers testing sentiments, challenges, and trends in test automation, test management, API testing, UI testing, and performance testing.

SmartBear experts are walking through the 2022 State of Software Quality | Testing report, discussing key trends and observations, in a live webinar on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. To register, go to:

https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/2022-state-of-software-quality-testing/

To read the full State of Software Quality | Testing report, visit:

https://smartbear.com/state-of-software-quality/testing/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com

All trademarks recognized.