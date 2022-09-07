Venco Venturo’s Sales Rep Steve Overby is retiring from the company. Overby spent nearly 9 years with Venco Venturo Industries.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – Venco Venturo’s Sales Rep Steve Overby is retiring from the company today. Overby spent nearly 9 years with Venco Venturo Industries, expanding the company’s territory across the United States by developing relationships and living up to its exceptional brand.

“I had a great time at Venco Venturo,” Overby said. “I got to see a lot of the country that I wouldn’t have seen otherwise. I enjoyed the travel and the lifetime friends I made in the process.”

Overby, a Houston, Texas, native, joined Venco Venturo in September 2013 as a territory manager, covering Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota and Montana.

Prior to Venco Venturo, Overby served in a sales role with Terex from 2001. Before that, he held sales roles with Commercial Body Corp. and Truck Equipment and Service Sales. Sales, however, isn’t where Overby began his career.

After spending 6 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he spent several years in hydraulic oilfield machinery manufacturing and eventually hydraulic crane service. In 1989, he joined Commercial Body Corp. as a hydraulic technician.

“When I was in my mid-30s, I wasn’t interested in sweating so much on the job anymore,” he said. “Summers are hot in Texas, so I got into parts sales and then outside sales.”

Overby, who is married with 3 daughters, plans to spend more time with his family and friends, while also focusing more on his small business – O-Y Ranch Coinsmiths. Through this business, Overby makes custom jewelry out of United States and foreign currency, such as coin rings and necklaces.

“I’m glad I did what I did,” he said. “I’m leaving now so I have enough time to focus on friends and family.”

About Venco Venturo®

Venco Venturo® has deep roots in the work truck industry. In 1952, it began as Collins Associates, Inc, the largest manufacturer’s representative agency in the truck body and equipment industry. In 1964, they founded the Truck Equipment & Body Distributors Association, which today is known as the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA). From there, the company branched out into manufacturing the rugged cranes and hoists its known for today.

Venturo cranes and Venco hoists are rugged, tough, made in America and built to last. The quality craftsmanship of their products is backed by straight talk, real expertise and superior customer service. They also manufacture van cranes and are the official US distributor for Ferrari Knuckle Boom Cranes. The VTEC custom and stock work trucks are the newest addition to the Venco Venturo family of products. For more information about any of our products, including our line of Workforce trucks including Workforce25, Workforce45, Workforce 56, Workforce 66, visit www.venturo.com or call 800-226-2238.