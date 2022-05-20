MOM 360 designed to deliver smart manufacturing applications to enable manufacturers to scale deployments flexibly.

SymphonyAI Industrial has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) embedded MOM 360 manufacturing operations management system. It includes integrated manufacturing execution systems (MES) capabilities, enterprise-level governance, and AI-based process optimization.

The MOM 360 platform is designed to help companies achieve Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing goals of data-driven process optimization at enterprise scale.

“We are using SymphonyAI Industrial’s platform to bring more responsiveness and efficiency to more plants and operations through the rapid deployment of digital manufacturing at the frontline,” said Brian Brinkmeier, senior manager of Digital Shop Floor at 3M.

“The combination of composable MOM, connected worker, and asset performance management applications, with already-established artificial intelligence capabilities and planned future investments, makes SymphonyAI Industrial a compelling choice for manufacturing companies looking for a long-term partner to transform operations,” said Tom Comstock, principal analyst at LNS Research.

The company said SymphonyAI’s MES software is built on a composable, workflow-driven application architecture that enables organizations to turn on and implement only the processes they need. The objective is to reduce the time-to-value compared to traditional MES solutions.

The company reported the platform’s MES processes convert inputs to finished goods, including base-level current and future modules such as production execution, work order processing and sequencing, incident management, material verification, and recipe management.

They also pointed to an integration platform called IIoT 360 with more than 100 pre-built connectors, ranging from sensors (Level 1) to enterprise systems (Level 4/5). This has been developed to provide easy integration into the manufacturing IT/OT ecosystem

The MOM platform also offers SymphonyAI’s EurekaAI cloud-based IoT and AI platform to support high-speed data ingestion, multi-variate model development and processing. The company reported it also delivers rich, predictive, and prescriptive open and closed-loop recommendations and reporting for enabling process lines to achieve “Golden Batch” to increase yield and sustainability.

Finally, SymphonyAI Industrial also announced a rich integration between MOM 360 and the recently acquired connected worker software, Proceedix. The goal is to change how deskless workers work and opening up their ability to pursue activities anytime, anywhere, on smartphones, tablets, and smart glasses.

“MOM 360 is unique in delivering modular, composable manufacturing operations capabilities,” said Barry Johnson, president of SymphonyAI Industrial’s Digital Manufacturing unit. “Our platform and suite of manufacturing and plant operations capabilities are highly differentiated in offering accelerated time to value, scale on-demand, and AI-first architecture to our customers.”

“Manufacturers can deploy our composable MES software capabilities on demand, unlike rip-and-replace broad monoliths in the market that cannot provide flexible scale across lines and plants,” said Johnson. “Our customers can scale deployment across multiple plants and balance standardization with the need for local plant-specific needs to achieve process and asset efficiencies at scale.”