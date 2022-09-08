About sixty miles west of Stockholm, TGW is working on a flagship project for ICA Sweden and is scheduled to finish by January 2026.

Temperature-controlled warehouse ensures optimal product quality along the supply chain

Fully or partially automated compilation of orders onto shop-specific roll cages

Increased operational efficiency

(Marchtrenk) About sixty miles west of Stockholm, TGW is working on a flagship project for Sweden’s number one grocery retailer, ICA Sweden, and is scheduled to finish by January 2026. This highly automated fulfillment center will allow ICA Sweden to increase the efficiency of its processes and expedite delivery to its shops.

An approximately nine-story-high freezer warehouse for pallets will replenish a highly dynamic shuttle system that will allow direct access to each and every item and facilitate the shortest possible lead times. For each shop order, the required items will be retrieved, sequenced, and then picked. Orders are then stacked onto the appropriate roll cages for each shop at either fully or partially automated workstations. Interconnecting each of the functional areas of the fulfillment center are energy-efficient pallet, carton, and tote conveyors.

Efficient shop replenishment

TGW Warehouse Software will ensure optimal item arrangement on each roll cage, minimizing the time and effort spent restocking store shelves. Compared to manual order picking, the compact arrangement of the automation system will also mean a significant reduction of the volume of space that needs to be kept cool, which will support ICA in achieving its sustainability goals.

In the frozen temperature zone of the fulfillment center, all automation technology is designed for use at -13 °F. This includes the storage process, as well as picking and palletizing. ICA will join the list of dozens of companies, including Coop (Switzerland), NewCold, and Nordfrost, that have seen TGW’s proven success in productivity, efficiency, and reliability in chilled and frozen environments.

Common journey towards automation

“We are delighted to accompany ICA as a partner on the journey towards automation,” affirms Kristian Brink, Sales Project Manager at TGW Scandinavia. “Together, we will tailor the warehouse automation to the needs of the Swedish market and implement a solution that sets new standards.”

About ICA

With a turnover of $12 billion dollars and a market share of about 36 percent, ICA is Sweden’s number one grocery retailer. The company was founded as a cooperative purchasing association in 1938. Today, the retailer supplies 1,300 independent vendors in Sweden and the Baltic states with groceries and non-food items.

About TGW Logistics Group:

TGW Logistics Group is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience the automation specialist designs, manufactures, implements, and maintains end-to-end fulfillment solutions for brands such as Urban Outfitters, the Gap, and TVH.

TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. In the 2020/21 fiscal year, the foundation-owned company generated a revenue of $952 million US dollars.

