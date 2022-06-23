The industry’s most sophisticated anti-ransomware data security platform announced four Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Titaniam, Inc., the industry’s most advanced data protection and ransomware immunity platform, announced today that the company was picked up four awards from Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC in San Francisco, while also being named a 2022 Digital Innovator by Intellyx.

“We are beyond honored to be recognized by both Intellyx and Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Arti Raman, Founder, and CEO of Titaniam. “We are delighted to be named along with established brands while making a name for ourselves. My thanks go to our team members in the U.S. and overseas as well as to our customers, investors, advisors, partners, and supporters.”

At RSAC 2022, Cyber Defense Awards in conjunction with Cyber Defense Magazine announced the winners of their prestigious annual Global Infosec Awards, now in their 9th year, and named Titaniam the Next Gen Cybersecurity Startup of the Year, the Most Innovative Ransomware Data Security Solution, Hot Company Zero Trust Application Solution, and Best Product Encryption, giving the data protection and ransomware immunity platform.

An industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it, Intellyx, which interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace, announced Titaniam as a 2022 Digital Innovator for being a top most disruptive and innovative firm.

Titaniam, a data protection solution that can ensure that valuable data will not get compromised, even if attackers break in successfully and leave with it, is the only encryption-in-use solution with NIST certification for all underlying algorithms.

In addition to cutting-edge encryption-in-use, Titaniam differentiates itself by providing functional capabilities equivalent to three other categories of data protection solutions. If an enterprise utilizes Titaniam for encrypted processing and ransomware protection, they also receive tokenization, data masking, or general-purpose encryption within the same package and at no additional cost. In addition to being orders of magnitude faster than its closest competitors and providing greater coverage at a fraction of the cost, Titaniam is one of the most sensible solutions in the CISOs toolbox today.

ABOUT TITANIAM

Titaniam is the market leader in high-performance encryption-in-use that keeps valuable data secure even if the enterprise is breached and its data stolen. With the ability to process data without decryption as well as release it in nine different private formats, Titaniam is the market’s answer to address ransomware and extortion, insider threats, and data privacy enforcement. In the event of an attack, Titaniam offers auditable evidence that valuable data retained encryption throughout the attack. Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Titaniam’s investors include Refinery Ventures, Fusion Fund, and Shasta Ventures. To learn more, visit https://titaniam.io/.