The RVI-9910D55 replacement vacuum interrupter is intended for use in the AMPGARD Motor Control Vacuum Break SJ Series.

Farmers Branch, TX — Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-9910D55 replacement vacuum interrupter.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in the Eaton/Cutler-Hammer and Westinghouse 800 A AMPGARD Motor Control Vacuum Break SJ Series, including vacuum bottle pole assembly part numbers 2147A87G03, 2147A87G13, and 7860A46G23. The RVI-9910D55 is built to provide excellent high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and fine alumina ceramic for an excellent vacuum seal.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 800 A RMS-rated current, 7.2 kV RMS maximum voltage, 60 kV peak impulse withstand, and 6 KA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in the existing electrical equipment. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition (MAC-TS4) predictive vacuum interrupter test set, Circuit Breaker Timer (CBT-1201 and CBT-1202), and Vacuum Interrupter Integrity Tester (VITS60M and VITS75M) test systems, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors, and offers High Voltage Test Lab and SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or call us at 214-442-5877.