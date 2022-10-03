Newly added manufacturing facility assets will enhance large-diameter pipinsolutions and enhance the company’s infrastructure growth.

EASTON, PA – On September 9, 2022, Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, acquired the business assets of Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation (TMF). The acquisition supports the company’s growth in the infrastructure market and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping solutions.

The Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation brings decades of construction fabrication experience specializing in water, wastewater and infrastructure projects throughout North America.

“The acquisition of TMF is a natural fit with Victaulic’s business strategy. This strategic step demonstrates our ambition to further expand our growth and service capabilities to our valued North American construction customers,” commented Rick Bucher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Victaulic. He continued, “Victaulic is delighted to welcome the TMF employees to our Victaulic family and we are excited to have these talented individuals as part of our skilled workforce.”

A major aspect of Victaulic’s business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to our customers. The addition of the TMF business includes three buildings totaling 125,000 square feet and over 36 acres of land.

About Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic’s innovative solutions and design services continue to increase construction productivity and reduce risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. With more than 4,500 global employees and 40 international facilities, Victaulic helps customers in 140 countries succeed in the global construction industry. Learn more about how our solutions engineer confidence into every build at www.victaulic.com.

About Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation

Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation has been fabricating large-diameter steel pipe and fittings, up to 144-inch diameter, since 1962. TMF highly trained professionals support water transmission lines for potable water supply; water treatment plant interior and yard process piping; wastewater treatment plant interior and yard process piping; power plant coal fired/circulating water systems and hydroelectric/penstocks; pumping stations suction/discharge/by-pass; and dam outlet works piping.