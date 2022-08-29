Georgette Gilmore joins the firm as senior copywriter, spearheading editorial content for Violet PR’s growing client roster.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Public relations firm Violet PR announced today that it has hired five new employees: Senior Copywriter Georgette Gilmore, Assistant Account Executive Luke Gavronski, and Account Coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.

“Violet PR has been on an impressive growth path since 2021, and these new hires are critical to helping us serve our new and existing clients,” said April Mason, president of Violet PR. “I’m particularly excited to welcome Georgette Gilmore, as she has 15 years of experience as a journalist, social media manager and creative writer – plus a wealth of connections here in Montclair.”

Prior to joining Violet PR, Gilmore served as the social media manager and creative writer at the Montclair Art Museum, where she grew the museum’s Instagram presence to more than 12,000 followers. She also served as daily editor at Baristanet — a hyperlocal website focused on news, arts, culture and lifestyle for Montclair, N.J., and surrounding communities. Gilmore holds a B.A. in Visual Arts from Montclair State University, where she graduated with honors.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Violet PR,” said Gilmore. “As one of the top boutique PR firms in New Jersey, VPR displays a commitment to helping clients make a positive impact on the world. I look forward to supporting their continued success in my new role as senior copywriter.”

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, Luke Gavronski is a skilled communicator with expertise in writing, media relations and digital marketing. He previously served as account coordinator at Conway PR & Marketing, where he gained valuable experience in social media content creation and management for clients, including Malaysia, Santa Clarita Valley, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Claudia Velasquez holds an M.A. in Public and Organizational Relations and a B.A. in Communication and Media Arts from Montclair State University. Her extensive internship experience includes work for 5W PR’s media relations team, as well as stints at major media companies Sony Music Entertainment and iHeartMedia.

A recent graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Joelle DeCaro is currently pursuing a master’s degree in communication. She is a former communication and development intern for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Union County, where she gained valuable media relations skills. Additional internship experience includes social media management at DeCaro and Sons, a family-owned HVAC company, and Card My Yard-Florham Park. She is expected to graduate with high honors in December 2022.

Rachel Lessig joins Violet PR full-time after interning with the firm for the past six months. She has supported on media relations and social media campaigns for various clients, including the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs and Carbon Valley, Wyoming. She graduated from Monmouth University with a B.A. in Political Science and B.A. in Communication with a concentration in Public Relations and Journalism. At Monmouth, she was vice president of Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), a student-run PR firm, where she helped non-profit organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters implement PR strategies. Lessig was awarded the “Future PR Pro Award” in her senior year.

The VPR team serves economic development, professional services and nonprofit clients throughout New Jersey. Nationally, the firm manages media relations and social media campaigns for the states of New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Georgia, and the regions of Kansas City, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York and more.

About Violet PR

Whether it’s rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Over the past three years, Violet PR has won more than 35 awards and was named 2022’s “Best Boutique Agency” by Bulldog Reporter. Follow Violet PR on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: www.violetpr.com.