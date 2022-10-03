Violet PR is the only PR firm specializing in economic development to make the prestigious ‘Agency Elite Top 100′ List.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Violet PR, an award-winning boutique public relations firm based in Montclair, New Jersey, announced today that it was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list by PRNEWS. This coveted list highlights the 100 most innovative public relations and communications firms in the U.S. based on exceptional client work, core capabilities and industry thought leadership.

“We are honored to be named to this exclusive list of the top 100 public relations agencies in the nation,” said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. “During the last year, Violet PR has come into its own, adding six full-time staff members. We’ve become recognized as a leader for our New Jersey campaigns and national work promoting economic development initiatives.”

Violet PR is the only firm specializing in economic development to be named to the Agency Elite Top 100 and one of only three New Jersey-based agencies on the list. This recognition comes on the heels of the agency being named 2022’s ‘Best Boutique Agency’ by Bulldog Reporter and winning PRSA Bronze Anvil awards for media relations campaigns on behalf of Newark Symphony Hall and Choose Topeka.

Violet PR has more than doubled in size in the last year; adding 13 public and private sector clients to its roster, including the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Invest Buffalo Niagara, the World Trade Centers Association and Living Cities.

Each year, PRNEWS diligently reviews the applications submitted to the Agency Elite Top 100 and selects the top 100 firms in the U.S. to be included. To view the complete list of 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 honorees, click here.

About Violet PR

Whether it’s rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. In the past three years, Violet PR has won more than 35 awards including 2022’s “Best Boutique Agency” by Bulldog Reporter. Follow Violet PR on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: www.violetpr.com.

About PRNEWS Group

The PRNEWS Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit www.prnewsonline.com.