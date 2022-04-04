VSA Partners launches new brand identity for Global Clean Energy client and carbon zero Leader.

Chicago, IL –The decarbonization and hydrogen technologies developed by FuelCell Energy have been quietly helping to revolutionize the clean energy sector for decades. Now the company has worked with hybrid brand strategy and design firm, VSA Partners, on a brand refresh that emphasizes its leadership in combating global climate change.

“There’s never been greater urgency in adoption of clean energy than now,” said FuelCell Energy Chief Marketing Officer, Betsy Schaefer. “Our commitment to improving clean energy solutions and helping the world reach carbon zero goals are the focus of everything we do. It’s the right time for our brand identity to embrace this and communicate our core mission more effectively.”

VSA helped FuelCell Energy reimagine their entire identity to better focus on their role as a provider of safe, secure, and practical solutions for achieving carbon zero goals.

The new brand look includes a logo redesign, typography, creation of a bright and progressive color palette, and new brand expression system that informs FuelCell Energy’s communication platforms, assets, and advertising.

VSA Partners Chief Creative Officer, Curt Schreiber, said, “This is a company that is quite literally changing the world for the better. It was truly gratifying for our team to help them frame this story.”

Ms. Schaefer added, “The new identity work is clever. For instance, the logo itself acts as both an illustration of molecules within a fuel cell breaking down and reforming in the chemical reaction process, while also visually representing a zero for carbon zero emission. And the entire logo is constructed from our stock ticker letters, FCEL. It’s a meaningful blend of form and function.”

Founded in 1969, FuelCell Energy has been a beacon of optimism, innovation, and strength in the energy sector. Its global fleet spans three continents and is a global leader in decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through its proprietary fuel cell technology.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average-sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions, and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases, and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

About VSA Partners

VSA Partners is a hybrid brand strategy and design agency. We combine strategic consulting with design-driven experiences to solve business problems and realize the future of a brand. With offices in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco, VSA offers a full range of fully integrated capabilities—branding, advertising, data science, and technology—all under one roof. For more than 30 years, we have delivered solutions for business and creative leaders at some of the world’s most respected brands and forward-thinking organizations, including Google, Nike, IBM, Molson, and PepsiCo.

