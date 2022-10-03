Waypost, a digital marketing agency located in Greenville, SC, welcomes Kaleb Dill as Marketing Coordinator.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Waypost Marketing welcomes Kaleb Dill as Marketing Coordinator. Located in Greenville, SC, Waypost is a digital marketing agency that leads with a strategy-first approach.

Kaleb, a South Carolina native, graduated from College of Charleston with a B.S. degree in Marketing and a B.A. degree in Studio Art. After college, Kaleb worked as a marketing specialist at Clemson University, helping capture and capitalize on their most exciting accomplishments and sharing the Clemson story through landmark projects like Deep Orange, the Composite Center, VIPR-GS, and many others. While working as a marketing specialist, Kaleb received his Master of Science in Graphic Communication from Clemson University.

Beyond Clemson, Kaleb’s other experiences include owning his own photography business, participating in a national advertising competition, completing marketing internships at nonprofits in South Carolina, and buying/selling luxury used vehicles.

His interest in Waypost began upon meeting Doug Fowler, President, and Erin Durham, Vice President and learning of Waypost’s core values. “Coming from a long line of business owners in my family, trust was always an essential value in my personal and professional life,” said Kaleb. “I am thrilled to work at a company that values trust as much as I do. At Waypost, I know the client relationships are built on a strong foundation of trust.”

As Marketing Coordinator, Kaleb will be building SEO strategies, managing and optimizing social media, and creating digital marketing content for clients.

Sara Gilstrap, Marketing Strategist at Waypost, says, “As soon as we interviewed Kaleb, I knew he would be a fantastic asset for our team. I am looking forward to using his skills to enrich the strategies we build for our clients.”

