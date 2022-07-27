Sensor sends alerts when moisture is detected, saving time and money by preventing costly damage.

Phase IV Engineering has developed a wireless ﬂood sensor with advanced remote monitoring and alerts, to detect leaks or water intrusions and help prevent catastrophic losses.

How Does the Wireless Flood/Leak Detection Sensor Work?

Part of the Leap Sensors system, the wireless ﬂood sensor transceiver node integrates a water rope sensor that you can lay out as needed – around the perimeter of a room or a piece of equipment, or along the length of a tunnel, for example. Available in lengths from 10 to 100 feet, you can cut the rope for an exact ﬁt, or multiple sensors can be combined on one transceiver node to monitor a widespread area.

Besides the ability to integrate multiple sensors on the same transceiver node – and combine the ﬂood sensor with other types of sensors– we’ve incorporated other breakthrough features. Not only does the sensor send an alert if it detects moisture, it can determine how much the water has spread along the cable, giving you more insight into the extent of ﬂooding or leakage. As with all Leap sensors, parameters and alerts are easy to conﬁgure to meet your exact needs – for example, if a little water is to be expected and doesn’t require an alert, or if there needs to be an alert at the ﬁrst sign of wetness. The alerts will also be sent however you want to receive them: via text, call, or email.

Wireless Flood/Leak Detection Sensor Applications

We developed the ﬂood sensor with a few applications in mind:

Manufacturing facilities: Get cost-effective peace of mind during off-shifts or changeovers and protect expensive, sometimes irreplaceable equipment.

Data Centers: Many data centers use raised ﬂoors for efﬁcient cooling and cable management. Moisture and ﬂooding can be costly not only in physical damage, but also in loss of data. Leap’s easy-to-install system makes it easy to add critical monitoring.

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM): Simple, remote monitoring of tunnels and underpasses can help detect water incursions. In addition, our ﬂood sensor can be integrated with a cellular transceiver node for remote locations with no wireless infrastructure.

Vacant buildings: Another application that’s made easier with cellular monitoring. Water damage is one of the main causes of deterioration of vacant commercial properties. Our ﬂood sensor system is a convenient way to help prevent this.

Learn more about how Leap’s wireless ﬂood sensor system can work for you by talking to one of our wireless sensor experts today.