Strategic agreement accelerates edge computing for manufacturers of all sizes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration, today announced a key supply agreement with Rockwell Automation to provide the global leader in industrial automation with distributed edge management and orchestration capabilities.

Rockwell Automation will incorporate technology from ZEDEDA as part of its upcoming edge management offering, which allows users to manage edge devices, orchestrate applications, and improve access to manufacturing data. ZEDEDA enables Rockwell Automation’s software portfolio at the distributed edge to serve a rapidly growing market segment.

Digital transformation is accelerating projects at the distributed edge, and Gartner anticipates edge technologies (edge AI and edge computing) will experience the highest investment increase this year among midsize and larger organizations, growing 76% as organizations seek to extend their cloud capabilities to the edge, giving them a route to modernize their existing legacy operation and take advantage of new uses cases enabled by cloud-native apps.

“Rockwell Automation has been an early investor in ZEDEDA, and we’re excited to further our relationship with this partnership. This agreement is a signal of the tremendous opportunities created by edge computing within industrial environments,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “Manufacturers are looking to edge technologies to drive efficiencies, improve safety and open new revenue streams and the integrated solutions that Rockwell Automation can deliver through their extensive customer and partner network make the edge even more valuable.”

Together, ZEDEDA and Rockwell Automation provide a path to help manufacturers of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation, especially as they increasingly adopt edge computing technologies within their distributed environments.

“ZEDEDA plays a key role in allowing us to securely deliver industrial edge solutions to any customer,” said Chirayu Shah, Rockwell Automation’s Director of Product Management for Edge, Data and Analytics. “Even in the far reaches of organizations in physically rugged and insecure environments, customers can deploy core applications and securely access valuable machine data.”

“Organizations face a number of challenges as they undertake digital transformation. This partnership is a natural next step to improve management and orchestration at the industrial edge,” said Chantal Polsonetti, Vice President, Advisory Services, at ARC Advisory Group. “Together Rockwell Automation and ZEDEDA can solve issues related to deployment, security, and connectivity in distributed environments, and accelerate access to critical data.”

ZEDEDA’s open, distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution has attracted strategic partnerships and integrations with Global 500 companies, including Google, Microsoft, PTC and SUSE. The company has quadrupled its number of nodes under management since 2021 and recently closed $26 million in Series B funding, including additional investment from Rockwell Automation.

To learn more about ZEDEDA's orchestration solution for the distributed edge, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

