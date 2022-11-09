Global PPE manufacturer, Ansell, selected Exabeam for the New-Scale SIEM™ leader’s simple, powerful Cisco security stack integrations.

“We are proud to provide Exabeam Fusion to protect a world leader in PPE manufacturing that, in turn, protects millions of workers around the world,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “Ansell also showcases the immediate benefits our SIEM customers receive from our hundreds of integrations with the world’s leading IT and security products. In this case, we can quickly ingest, parse, store, and search all the data coming from the Cisco Secure portfolio of products, among other IT and security solutions in Ansell’s environment.”

“One of the first things that drew us to Exabeam was its ability to integrate out of the gate with many of our Cisco security products,” said George Michalitsianos, vice president of information security for Ansell. “We also look forward to working with a true cloud-native SIEM provider that can give us the data lake and security technologies we need under one roof to protect our business, including cloud-scale security log management, powerful behavior analytics, and an automated threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) experience.”

Exabeam modernizes today’s security operations centers (SOCs) with industry-leading advanced analytics and automation of the entire TDIR workflow for security teams, greatly accelerating the time it takes to conduct deep investigations and resolve security incidents across their organizations. The company has a patented feature that creates timelines that automatically reconstruct security incidents.