Arlington Commons II, The Truman, recognized as a ‘Best New Multifamily Project’ finalist in the D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards.

Arlington Commons II, The Truman, a 358-unit luxury urban community and the largest HUD Section 221(d)(4) property built by KWA Construction to date, was named a finalist in the D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards in the ‘Best New Multifamily Project’ category. Arlington Commons has helped spearhead the revitalization of a formerly neglected neighborhood along Lamar Boulevard. Completed in December 2021, The Truman was developed by The Nehemiah Company, financed through Greystone and is professionally managed by Nehemiah Management Group.

“Following KWA’s completion of the award-winning first phase of Arlington Commons, The Roosevelt, the recognition that The Truman is already achieving is a tremendous source of pride for our team and a true testament to the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every KWA project,” said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. “With more phases planned in the future, The Truman is a prime example of how strategic efforts toward expansive community revival can be both financially profitable and transformative.”

With four stories spanning 289,474 square feet of rentable space, The Truman offers an expansive line of best-in-class community amenities including the 3,500-square-foot specialty coffee shop, Nehemiah Coffee Company. Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the premier coffee shop will serve not only apartment residents but the entire north Arlington community with locally-sourced pastries, ice cream, wine, beer and coffee via walk-in or drive-thru service. The Truman also features a nearly 12,000-square-foot mural, “Wilderness,” by Arlington native, Christopher Gonzalez of C. Joseph Art.

Other luxuries offered to residents include an on-site wellness room, a resort-style swimming pool and a top-of-the-line fitness center with strength training equipment and cardio machines as well as regular professional group classes like yoga, spin and more. In addition, renters can enjoy access to convenient electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art eGaming room, a coworking area above Nehemiah Coffee Company, a dog park and many other top-tier amenities promoting entertainment, relaxation and convenience.

Designed by JHP Architecture and with interior designs by WORKSHOP | studio, in-unit features provided in The Truman’s luxurious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans include upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and two-toned, European-style cabinetry. Each apartment also offers soaking tubs, mudroom areas, attractive LED lighting, elegant Moen fixtures, convenient USB charging outlets and electronic locks with fob key entry. The development has achieved National Green Building Standard Green certification and all units feature a minimum 10-foot ceiling with select floor plans offering 11- and 12-foot ceilings.

The Truman is now open for leasing and is located at 505 E. Lamar Boulevard in Arlington, Texas. For more information, visit www.thearlingtoncommons.com.