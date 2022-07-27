Peak reliability meets easy maintenance.

Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) is proud to introduce the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, where peak reliability meets easy maintenance. The Vertex Condenser offers maximum uptime with easy and safe accessibility. It also has the lowest total cost of ownership with the lowest installation, maintenance, and operating costs.

“At BAC, we begin our innovation process by seeking to understand what our customers really need and want from us. In the case of the Vertex Evaporative Condenser, it was clear that there were many things they liked about our existing VCA product, but that there were opportunities to make it even better. So, the Vertex Condenser combines what customers like most about the VCA with compelling new innovations for the future,” said Dave Klee, BAC Director of Sales and Marketing for North America. Klee added, “And of course, the Vertex Condenser uses evaporative cooling, so it’s an inherently sustainable solution for industrial refrigeration and other industrial process applications.”

“Our customers asked for easy maintenance and access and the Vertex Condenser delivers. It has the largest access door which easily accommodates a 6.5-foot tall person with a sturdy step and safety handle. Technicians’ feet also stay dry while safely inspecting the low-volume basin from the internal walkway. Inspection of all nozzles is also fast and easy with the optional pre-assembled platforms at an ergonomic working height. The Vertex Condenser alleviates confined space limitations and customers have already reacted very positively to the overall design,” said Phil Hollander, Business Manager of Refrigeration for North America.

The Vertex Evaporative Condenser reduces installation costs by 30 percent, in part by aligning the upper section to the lower section in less than 15 minutes per cell, due to the industrial-grade rigidity of the unit. Water volume is reduced by up to 30 percent, saving on water and chemical costs. This helps reduce the operating weight by an average of 16 percent. The Vertex Condenser uses a direct-drive EC Fan System, which maximizes reliability and uptime, and reduces operating costs, while requiring no regular maintenance. With redundancy inherent in the overall design of the unit – including fans, motors, and pumps – customers will enjoy peace of mind and uninterrupted operation.

With 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve each customer’s unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers.

