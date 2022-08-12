The biggest week of the year for logistics professionals is almost here. IMHX will open for business at the NEC, Birmingham 6th – 8th Sep.

The biggest week of the year for logistics professionals is almost here. IMHX is the UK’s largest logistics exhibition and meeting place for those involved in the handling, movement, and transportation of goods throughout the supply chain process. IMHX will open for business at the NEC, Birmingham, on the 6th – 8th September.

“Preparations for our stand are almost complete” Comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments. “Future technology will be a central focus on B&B Attachments stand this year. The stand will include the latest forklift truck attachment innovations from B&B and our handling partner; KAUP – shown together on one stand.” Comments Mike.

The forklift attachment manufacturer will exhibit new technology set to transform handling operations throughout supply chain. “Everyone is talking about electric handling solutions. Energy-efficient attachments without hydraulic functions is the future of the industry.” Mike comments.

One such attachment is the electrically operated and electronically controlled, KAUP Electric Fork Positioner T160BE. This attachment completely removes the requirement for hydraulic operation. A PLC with CAN-Bus-interface opens new communication possibilities between the attachment and fork truck. The KAUP Electric Fork Positioner improves safety and productivity by ensuring precise position of the forklift forks, set by the internal control panel.

“You can come and test the operation controls for this attachment on B&B’s stand at IMHX, by using a specially created control unit which provides a first-hand experience of how the forks electrically operate.” Mike enthuses.

Another attachment B&B are excited to unveil is its latest solution in layer picking and depalletising. The open centre LayerMaster attachment is specifically designed for the produce industry, it offers the same exceptional layer picking and depalletising performance as the standard LayerMaster. However, the open centre version also assists with full pallet replacements, rebuilding pallets, stacking, and building mixed pallet loads.

Mike continues, “Damage free handling is more important than ever. Product damage during the handling process will become a thing of the past due to steps forward in innovatory sensor handling. The KAUP Smart Load Control (SLC) is the only system for appliance clamps on the market that functions autonomously and without intervention in the forklift hydraulic system.”

This patented, intelligent SLC system regulates the clamping force of appliance clamps depending on the load. “SLC is already impressing the industry. It fundamentally changes the way the industry handles appliance loads, ensuring only the necessary clamping force pressure is applied to the load.” Mike adds.

“Always one to attract visitors is the Push-Pull attachment” Mike continues. “This cost-effective solution ensures optimum performance and maximum productivity when handling materials on slip sheets. The Push Pull was developed to help unload containerised products that are not on pallets. It enables safe, productive handling of pallet-less materials in applications such as beverage handling, general cargo handling, bagged goods, fruit, and corrugated box handling.”

Find these new innovations together with solutions for brick and block, paper roll, keg and cask, and pallet handling on stand 5F30. Contact B&B to make an appointment with the team – 01670 737373 info@bandbattachments.com

