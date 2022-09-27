Bystronic launches BySoft Suite software for complete sheet metal business digitalization.

(Hoffman Estates, IL) Bystronic launches a groundbreaking software solution for the sheet metal industry. BySoft Suite expands on the existing and highly popular BySoft software products already used by most of Bystronic’s customers. With the new software solution, customers can now completely digitalize their business, from quote to delivery – a step beyond Smart Factory.

BySoft Suite is comprised of six software product families (Insight, Business, Shop Floor, CAD, CAM, Cell Control) that collectively enable the customer to digitally monitor, manage and make decisions at each stage of their business process. The software suite allows better control and accelerated processes by providing immediate data in one place, giving them the ability to make changes when needed. This capability allows customers to adapt to ever-changing and unpredictable market challenges, and to make business decisions with more comprehensive and centralized data.

BySoft’s new software suite allows any company in the sheet metal industry the opportunity to digitalize, regardless of size or current level of digitization. The state-of-the-art technology offers a hybrid solution, combining cloud and on-premise software, what makes it affordable even for small and medium companies. The software can interoperate with third party business management systems and machines, enabling complete vertical solutions using a single data source.

“Thanks to BySoft Suite, our customers can advance on their smart factory journey and now have the opportunity to digitalize their entire business, which gives them full control over what is happening and allows flexibility to adapt,” says Alberto Martinez, Chief Digital Officer “We have a complete software suite that interoperates, so that customers have comprehensive data in one place. Customers who are using the software tell us they have decreased order taking time, for example, from three hours to just minutes, and improved accuracy.”

BySoft Suite also promotes our customer’s sustainability efforts. With BySoft, customers will improve energy and resource efficiency, which will result in a reduction of production waste, lower energy needs and more efficient use of materials.

Bystronic is featuring demonstrations of the BySoft Suite software at FABTECH in Atlanta, November 8-10, at Booth B6341.

Bystronic is a worldwide supplier of high-quality laser cutting systems, press brakes, automation and software for the economical processing of sheet metal and tubes. Bystronic stands for reliability, high-performance innovation, an outstanding price-performance ratio, and user-friendly operation. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the sheet metal cutting and bending process chain. The company’s Headquarters for the Americas is located in Hoffman Estates, IL. Offices are also located in Toronto, Canada, Monterrey, Mexico, and Colombo, Brazil. For more information on Bystronic Inc., visit www.bystronicusa.com, or to contact by e-mail, sales.us@bystronic.com