Sachin Shetty will manage operations in India to help accelerate growth for the team in the region.

Egnyte, the most secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced the appointment of Sachin Shetty as the Head of India, effective immediately. Shetty will lead all operations in the region, where Egnyte has more than 100 employees in engineering, product, and marketing.

A seasoned engineer with more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles across large technology organizations, Shetty has expertise in designing, building, and scaling highly distributed systems. Working with Egnyte for twelve years as a Distinguished Engineer, Shetty has been instrumental in building the Egnyte product stack and bringing together teams to innovate on what is next for the company.

“Since the early days at Egnyte, Sachin has been a significant player in helping to bring the Egnyte vision to life,” said Vineet Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Egnyte. “His hands-on experience building the product makes him the right person to develop the Egnyte brand in the region, in addition to leading a team that will get us to the next level of content security.”

Expanding in India over the last year, Egnyte is looking to increase investment in the region to help scale the product and meet growing market needs. Egnyte offers a remote-work model in the region, offering teams the flexibility to “work from anywhere.” Shetty was one of the first Egnyte employees to relocate to India to help grow the team.

“Egnyte was ahead of the curve in India with remote work, which allowed us to build a strong team of engineers to deliver on our product,” said Shetty. “I have an incredible opportunity to now lead this team during our next phase of growth and deliver a product that helps teams like ours collaborate securely no matter where they are.”