Electriq Power partners with SEDC Solar to provide complete solar and battery storage systems to homes and businesses in Washington D.C.

West Palm Beach, FL – Electriq Power, Inc. (“Electriq”), a leading provider of intelligent and integrated energy storage solutions, announces its partnership with SEDC Solar. The partnership will provide complete solar and battery storage systems to homes and small businesses in and around Washington D.C.

Through the SEDC Solar program, qualifying homeowners, churches, and businesses across the Washington D.C. metro area will receive rooftop solar panels, battery installation, and ongoing repairs and maintenance for 20 years at no cost to the home or business owner.

Financed through local and federal government tax incentives, the program will help lower utility costs and provide reliable backup energy to some of Washington’s most economically distressed wards, as well as other areas of the National Capital Region.

“We’re proud to continue our efforts to expand access to reliable and affordable clean energy e in communities that will be impacted by climate change,” said Michele Tihami, Chief Revenue Officer of Electriq Power. “We’re happy to have found a partner in SEDC Solar that believes the benefits of energy storage and renewable energy generation should be available to all, regardless of economic status.”

Electriq’s participation in the SEDC Solar program continues the company’s commitment to providing equitable access to energy storage. The company is currently partnering with the City of Parlier, California, a rural farming community in the state’s Central Valley to bring low-cost solar and battery storage solutions to low-to-moderate income (LMI) households. Both programs seek to expand access to renewable energy where home solar and storage would typically be economically out of reach.

The SEDC Solar program’s benefits extend to the local community with job creation and training in technical installation and repairs, as well as roles in both sales and marketing. As an example, for every 50 homes or 12 churches, the program hires and trains one employee to ensure system efficiency, quality, and to further the program’s reach within local communities. “SEDC Solar is a vehicle for people to Do Well and Do Good at the same time,” says Thomas Jones, Manager of SEDC Solar. “There is a true opportunity to provide equitable solutions to communities in the D.C. area and we’re proud to call Electriq Power a partner in this endeavor.”

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing ubiquitous hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California and Florida, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com.

About SEDC

SEDC Solar is a Washington DC based Opportunity Zone Business whose mission is to deliver solar, create jobs and enrich the communities that they serve. Their initial focus in Washington DC is in Wards 8,7, and 4, providing solar and storage to homes, businesses, and churches at no cost. SEDC Solar gets its funding from the NetZero Opportunity Zone Fund.