Exact Metrology: A Division of In-Place Machining Company, a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, recently hosted Technology Fairs at their facilities in Brookfield, Wisconsin and Moline, Illinois.

Each event drew over 100 people from the surrounding areas who were interested in learning more about the industrial benefits of innovative and highly accurate 3-dimensional scanning technologies and software. Attendees included quality assurance and quality control engineers, manufacturing and production personnel, and other supervisors and technicians from a variety of industries including power generation, automotive, off-highway, consumer durables, and others.

Dimensional metrology instruments displayed included the latest scanners from Artec, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, GOM CT, Romer, and more. In addition, demonstrations were provided showing the advanced functions of PolyWorks and Geomagic 3D software. At the Moline facility, attendees witnessed the precision measuring and dimensional layout capabilities of that locations in-house large-scale Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM). The Technology Fairs in both locations featured hands-on scanning and data capture demonstrations as well as educational training sessions in breakout rooms. Discussions were led by Dean Solberg, Vice President, Greg Goth, Division Manager, technology partner personnel, and other Exact Metrology engineers.

Among the hot topics discussed by attendees during the luncheon and demonstrations were technology trends – including robotics, the benefits of reverse engineering parts and components, and long-range scanning of complete process lines and equipment.

CMM, viewed by attendees, measuring a suspension section

