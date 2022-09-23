GSSI named the best company to work for in New Hampshire in 2022.

GSSI announces it has been named the number one Best Company to Work for in New Hampshire in 2022 by Business NH Magazine. This is the third year out of the past four that GSSI has achieved the top ranking. The annual competition recognizes large and small businesses that have created engaging workplaces. GSSI was named to the winner’s list based on its commitment to a great company culture that supports and encourages employees through interesting work, a commitment to work/life balance, appreciation programs and furthering education/training.

“We are focused on building an environment that fosters open communication, collaboration, trust, accountability and… having fun. In doing so, we see our team members deeply engaged in what we are trying to accomplish and they tend to stay with us for a long time. This year one of our employees celebrated his 40th year anniversary. In recognition of this remarkable milestone, we added a new award program for our longstanding employees with 20 or more years of service.” says Christopher Hawekotte, President.

Flexibility and work/life balance are significant attributes of the GSSI culture. Employees and their managers are empowered to work together to determine what schedules work best for the individual and the needs of the team.

In the summer of 2021, GSSI offered an optional 9/80 work schedule to help employees return to normal after the upheaval of COVID-19. The company recognized that everyone’s lives had been impacted and that some added flexibility provided an opportunity to relax, travel or reconnect with family and friends while still meeting the business needs of the organization. This schedule was so popular, that GSSI made it available again for the summer of 2022.

Company benefits include a 401 (k) with a 50% match on up to 6% of salary with no waiting period. Employees can receive new employee referral bonuses up to $10,000 and annual tuition reimbursement up to $12,000. Leadership training sessions, seminar and webinar subscriptions, and trade courses and certifications are also offered to employees if they choose. There is even a unique benefit that reimburses employees when they adopt a shelter animal.

Hawekotte said, “On behalf of GSSI, I’d like to express our appreciation for being named to the Best Company to Work For list again. This competition gets applicants from great companies across the state, and we are proud to be recognized as the best among them.”

About GSSI:

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. is the world leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, primarily for the concrete inspection, utility mapping and locating, road and bridge deck evaluation, geophysics, and archaeology markets. Our equipment is used all over the world to explore the subsurface of the earth and to inspect infrastructure systems non-destructively. GSSI created the first commercial GPR system over 50 years ago and continues to provide the widest range and highest quality GPR equipment available today.