Kohler and Burns & McDonnell have finished construction of a 546,000-square-foot warehouse at Kohler’s Huntsville, Ala., campus.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, and Burns & McDonnell have completed construction of a 546,000-square-foot warehouse at Kohler’s Huntsville campus. Spanning 28 acres, the major capital investment project will increase production and shipping capacity for the company’s high-growth lines of STERLING Vikrell bath and shower fixtures in support of increasing customer demand.

Burns & McDonnell leveraged an integrated design-build approach to deliver the project in phases with load-bearing, tilt-up construction, enabling Kohler to occupy more than half the facility just 10 months after breaking ground on the previously undeveloped site.

With the project’s streamlined completion timeline of 16 months, Kohler’s new warehouse will help enhance the local economy, increase tax revenues and optimally serve the company’s growing customer base with reduced lead times and delivery efficiency. Throughout the five-year relationship between Kohler and Burns & McDonnell, the two companies have worked together to deliver manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility improvements nationwide.

“As our communities and industries continue to rebound, the importance of local investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and logistics facilities cannot be understated,” says Mike Fenske, president and general manager of the Global Facilities Group at Burns & McDonnell. “It’s projects like these that are helping build back our nation’s supply chain systems to be even stronger than before as we emerge from the pandemic. We were honored to provide an integrated design-build solution in support of Kohler’s future growth and look forward to seeing their sustained success in Huntsville and across markets worldwide.”

The joint project team overcame material challenges with steel and roofing supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, including efforts in leveraging international supplier relationships.

Along with logistical improvements to accelerate product distribution, the new warehouse provides enhanced ergonomic and safety measures for Kohler associates. The construction of ICC 500–rated storm shelters within the warehouse and its corresponding manufacturing facility will protect occupants from winds up to 250 mph amid severe weather.

For more than seven decades, Burns & McDonnell has been the premier design-build firm for more than 10,000 highly complex, fast-track manufacturing facility projects. The firm recently expanded its services offerings in the Southeast with the opening of its first Alabama office, in downtown Huntsville, to support critical infrastructure needs throughout the region.

Burns & McDonnell ranks No. 8 in the Top 100 Design Firms, No. 9 in Manufacturing and is recognized among the top 10 design-build firms by Engineering News-Record.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, and more to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities. Founded in 1898 and working from more than 60 offices globally, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are designed to build.