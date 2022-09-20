Leading contractor honored on annual report ranking both privately and publicly held contractors in Texas and Louisiana.

KWA Construction, a leading general contractor specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas, has once again been recognized as an industry leader by Engineering News-Record (ENR) after landing on the Texas and Louisiana 2022 Top Contractors List. The highly-regarded annual list ranks general contractors, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting-specific revenue in 2021.

“With more than 18 years of experience, the KWA team works one-on-one with our clients, delivering exceptional service and the greatest value at the right cost,” said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. “This recognition from ENR further solidifies our unwavering dedication to being an industry-leading contracting firm and inspires continued growth.”

The recently completed Atlantic at Burleson, a 296,175-square-foot luxury multifamily community located in North Texas, was highlighted in this year’s list as being KWA Construction’s most notable project in 2021 and instrumentally helped fuel the firm’s growth. Developed by Sovereign Properties and designed by Womack + Hampton Architects, LLC, the top-of-the-line apartment complex brought 217 upscale units to the growing Fort Worth suburb and features high-end amenities designed for convenience and comfort.

The 2022 Top Contractors honor adds to KWA Construction’s momentum in the region. KWA was also recognized in the D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards and by the Dallas Business Journal as a Top North Texas General Contractor earlier this year.

For more information about the ENR Texas and Louisiana 2022 Top Contractors list, visit www.enr.com/texas-louisiana/toplists/2022-top-contractors.