Attendees will get an exclusive look at the company’s top-tier product offerings and installation practices exhibited at booth N2363.

Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, will be exhibiting an extensive selection of their latest product solutions and innovations at Coverings (Booth N2363), including the newly-released LATICRETE® TRI-LITE™ Rapid, a high-performance tri-purpose mortar designed for large and heavy tile, thin-bed and wall installations. Throughout the trade show, LATICRETE professionals will be covering topics such as best installation practices and ProjectSafety™, an educational resource to help installers work safer and learn about alternatives to help lower staggering injury and ailment statistics associated within the physically demanding construction industry (Live Installation Innovation Stage at Booth N2270).

“Over 65 years ago, Henry M. Rothberg revolutionized tile and stone installation systems. As we bring our foremost industry-leading solutions to the trade show floor this year at Coverings, attendees will further understand how committed we are to continuing the brand legacy and tradition of engineering innovative solutions for architects, designers and installers alike,” said Sean Boyle, LATICRETE Senior Vice President, Marketing & Channel Management – North America.

PRODUCTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT BOOTH N363:

STRATA_HEAT™ System

The new and improved STRATA_HEAT™ system is the most advanced electric radiant floor heating system available on the market that offers customers peace of mind due to its greater efficiencies, increasing thermal heat diffusion by 20% while reducing energy costs up to 15% and minimizing cold spots to make homes feel more comfortable (when the thermal pack is used). New features include productivity-based Spliceless Wire, Translucent Mat, Thermal Pack and two new innovative STRATA_HEAT thermostats that provide homeowners with enhanced benefits such as quicker set-up time, hands-free operation and expanded smart home compatibility.

SPECTRALOCK® 1

SPECTRALOCK® 1 is an evolutionary pre-mixed, stain-proof grout that has the performance of an epoxy. This product offers superior strength at 3,500 psi (24.1 Mpa), the ability to be submerged and an extremely fast curing rate so that installers can complete durable projects in less time than ever before. The grout also provides exceptional versatility and color consistency for the most demanding applications.

SPECTRALOCK 1 exceeds all the standards under the ANSI A118.3*, of which no comparable product on the market can claim.

NXT® Level Plus and NXT Level Flow

NXT® Level Plus is an advanced self-leveling underlayments (SLU) that pours directly over more compromised substrates than ever before, thus eliminating extra steps, labor, materials and time. Unique to this SLU is the ability to be applied over plywood, oriented strand board (OSB) and gypsum, eliminating having to install lath. NXT Level Flow is a value-engineered SLU featuring pumpable, easy-to-use and high flow benefits that meets the current demand for entry-level cementitious SLU projects.

HYDRO BARRIER™ Plus and HYDRO BAN® XP

LATICRETE has expanded the HYDRO BAN line of best-in-class waterproofing and crack isolation membranes with HYDRO BARRIER™ Plus and HYDRO BAN® XP. HYDRO BAN XP is the line’s premium offering designed to include all the benefits of HYDRO BAN, including a quicker cure time and a lifetime warranty, but offers more extreme performance for a wider variety of conditions, such as substrate temperatures as low as 35°F (2°C) to extremely high temperatures in steam showers and steam rooms. HYDRO BARRIER Plus is a thin, load-bearing, self-curing, liquid rubber polymer that forms a flexible, seamless waterproofing, anti-fracture membrane without needing waterproofing fabric.

Skim Lite

Skim Lite is a new premium quality, fast-drying, polymer-modified, cement-based underlayment designed for skim-coating, smoothing and leveling prior to the application of floor coverings. Skim Lite offers lightweight properties while maintaining a strong surface and being rated for castor wheel use. With installer safety in mind, this product contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level**.

MULTIMAX™ Lite

MULTIMAX™ Lite, the ultimate one-step, non-sag, large and heavy tile mortar for interior and exterior installations of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, glass tile and stone, has received multiple certifications and declarations for sustainable living, including two Health Product Declarations (HPD), an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and a UL GREENGUARD Certification for low chemical emissions. MULTIMAX Lite exceeds ANSI A118.15, the industry’s highest performance standard for a cementitious-based adhesive mortar and can be more easily transported and troweled.

HYDRO BAN® Preformed Shower System

The HYDRO BAN® preformed shower system by LATICRETE includes an expansive line of pre-sloped point drain and linear shower pans, niches, seats and benches made with a high-density polystyrene core. LATICRETE shower systems also provide accessories to offer customers everything needed for a flawless shower installation, such as liquid applied and sheet membranes, sealants and lightweight ready-to-tile wallboard backed by the industry’s best warranty. To further customize the shower installation, LATICRETE offers a variety of grates and troughs in a variety of sizes and finishes, with custom sizes available upon request.

PERMACOLOR® Select AnyColor™

PERMACOLOR® Select is an advanced high-performance cement grout that offers the industry’s first dispersible dry pigment solution available in 40 standard colors. With the addition of Select AnyColor™, customers can choose from an additional 100 stocked competitive colors and have the ability to custom match any color in the BEHR®, Pantone®, Benjamin Moore® and Sherwin-Williams® palettes for the ultimate design flexibility‡. Designed for optimum performance on all types of residential and commercial installations, like swimming pools, steam rooms and fountains, PERMACOLOR Select is able to withstand the most demanding exterior or interior applications with ease.

STONETECH with Microban®

LATICRETE has partnered with Microban® to upgrade select STONETECH® sealers and cleaners. Offering enhanced protection to continuously inhibit the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew on surfaces, each of the following products in the STONTECH line now feature Microban Antimicrobial Technology: STONETECH BulletProof® Sealer, STONETECH Heavy Duty Sealer, STONETECH Quartz & Porcelain Tile Sealer and STONETECH Revitalizer® Cleaner & Protector.

3701 Lite Mortar and 3701 Lite Mortar Rapid

3701 Lite Mortar and 3701 Lite Mortar R fills an important gap as the first lightweight, rapid mortars in the industry. Both mortars offer high performance characteristics and durability. 3701 Lite Mortar and 3701 Lite Mortar R have carefully selected polymers, Portland cement and lightweight aggregates. They contain no respirable crystalline silica and do not require the use of a latex admixture, only water. Both have excellent performance in vertical and overhead applications such as concrete repairs or wall renders.

TRI-LITE™ Rapid

TRI-LITE Rapid is a high-performance tri-purpose mortar designed for large and heavy tile, thin-bed and wall installations. TRI-LITE Rapid meets ANSI A118.15 and contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level**. Due to its non-sanded lightweight formula and smooth, creamy consistency, a 27.5-pound (12.47 kg) bag provides the same coverage as a 50-pound (22.68 kg) bag of traditional mortar. TRI-LITE is ready for grouting in three to four hours, features excellent non-sag performance for vertical applications and bonds to most suitable substrates.

Glass Tile Adhesive Lite

Glass Tile Adhesive Lite is a high-performance, lightweight, non-sag, polymer-fortified adhesive mortar that is specifically formulated for use in glass tile applications. This adhesive contains no respirable crystalline silica levels that exceed the OSHA action level**, is ultra-white in color and non-sanded with a smooth, easy-to-trowel consistency and extended open time for ease of installation. The robust formula provides a high bond strength and exceeds the requirements of ANSI A118.15. At 12.5 pounds (5.7 kg), Glass Tile Adhesive Lite is half the weight of a traditional thin-set, making it easier to transport and handle on the jobsite.

PRODUCT DEMONSTRATION SCHEDULE AT BOOTH N2270:

Tuesday, April 5th

1:00 p.m. SPECTRALOCK® 1: see the world’s most advanced pre-mixed grout, SPECTRALOCK 1, in action

1:30 p.m. HYDRO BARRIER™ Plus and HYDRO BAN® XP: One size does not fit all – learn which LATICRETE® liquid-applied waterproofing product is right for every type of application

Wednesday, April 6th

3:30 p.m. STRATA_HEAT™ System: The evolution of STRATA_HEAT radiant floor warming continues with new industry-leading technologies

4:00 p.m. Skim Lite, 3701 Lite Mortar and 3701 Lite Mortar Rapid: Learn techniques to prepare and repair concrete substrates with innovative, lightweight LATICRETE® Products

Thursday, April 7th

10:00 a.m. MULTIMAX Lite, TRI-LITE Rapid and Glass Tile Adhesive Lite: explore the newest lightweight LATICRETE Adhesives and feel the difference

11:30 a.m. PERMACOLOR® Select AnyColor: Imagine the possibilities with over 10,000 grout and sealant colors from the LATICRETE AnyColor™ program

Coverings 2022 will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. To register, visit: https://www.coverings.com/.

*Meets or exceeds ANSI A118.3 specific test designation 5.6

**OSHA action level set forth in OSHA’s Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) standard for construction, 29 CFR 1926.1153, as certified by an independent laboratory to be below the OSHA action level for respirable crystalline silica – see www.laticrete.com/silica

‡ Benjamin Moore®, Sherwin-Williams®, BEHR® and PANTONE® have no involvement with this program. All trademarks shown are the intellectual properties of their respective owners.

About LATICRETE

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETE® SUPERCAP® System. For 65 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry. For more information, visit laticrete.com.