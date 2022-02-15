Imagine yourself riding your motorcycle, and then the battery suddenly dies when you’re in the middle of the road. It’s embarrassing and inconvenient, especially when you have somewhere important to go to. You can’t do anything about it except wait for help to come by. This is why it is vital to keep your battery regularly maintained.

If you want your motorcycle battery to last long, you have to properly care for it. It has to be in good working condition if you want to take more trips on your motorcycle. Batteries typically last a minimum of three to a maximum of four years if they are well-maintained.

You do not have to be a mechanic to know how to care for your motorcycle battery; you only have to know what to do and what not to do to keep it working well. Of course, it’s always better if a professional is there to do the work for you, but knowing what to do if a professional is not available will be a big help.

Ensuring the proper maintenance of your motorcycle’s battery is not only about charging it when needed, but it is also about understanding what to do and what not to do.

Motorcycle Battery Dos and Don’ts

1. Charging

Do:

If you are not going to use your battery for several weeks or months, remove it from your motorcycle. Store it in a safe, warm, and dry place. This is typically what happens in the winter season, when everything outside is practically frozen because of the wintry weather.

Your battery recharges automatically when the motorcycle is in use.

Don’t:

Never ever leave your battery in your motorcycle if you know that you will not ride your bike for several weeks or months. If you leave it in your unused motorcycle, it will not recharge, which can significantly cut battery life, especially if the motorcycle is left out in the cold.

2. Storage

Do:

As mentioned above, after removing it from the motorcycle when not in use, your battery should be stored in a safe, dry place. The storage area should be at least 32° warm. Ensure that it is protected from the cold weather, so it does not crack or freeze.

Place your battery on surfaces made of thick cardboard, plastic, wood, or anything non-conductive.

Don’t:

Do not store your motorcycle’s battery in a cold room. Additionally, keep it away from storage with metal or concrete surfaces. Placing them in such areas will discharge the battery faster.

3. Charging

Do:

Even if it is in storage, never forget to charge your battery. Charging motorcycle batteries regularly is one way of prolonging their life.

If you can, find an intelligent or smart motorcycle battery charger. This kind of charger allows automatic activation of the charging mode and prevents overcharging.

Don’t:

Although there are now chargers that can be used for both cars and motorcycles, it is still safer for you not to use car battery chargers. You can never be too careful when it comes to choosing the right and compatible charger for your motorcycle’s battery.

4. Battery Fluid

Do:

Every month, find time to check your motorcycle battery’s fluid. If it needs to be refilled, ask your motorcycle technician or battery specialist to help you with the task. If you do not have a technician or specialist, you can refill it on your own using distilled water. Wear a face mask or any protective gear and gloves. Be sure to do this in a well-lit and ventilated room or area.

Don’t:

Do not fail to check your battery’s electrolyte or fluid levels. Never use battery acids to refill your motorcycle battery’s fluid.

Proper and regular maintenance will not only add years to your motorcycle battery’s life, but it will also help you save in the long run. Most of all, you won’t have to worry about your battery going dead while you’re driving your motorcycle on a busy road or highway.

About the Author:

Lauren Fernandez is the Content Marketing Strategist for Renegade Battery, a power sport batteries manufacturer based in Goodyear, Arizona that supplies batteries for motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles & jet skis all over the US. When not writing, she makes use of her spare time doing trail runs and reading books.