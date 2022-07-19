High-airflow fan operates outdoors in a range of conditions without requiring a rainhood.

Lancaster, NY – Pfannenberg, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of thermal management technologies, highlights the new Outdoor Filterfan®, a rainproof filter fan with an unrivaled airflow suitable for outdoor weather conditions, which makes a rainhood unnecessary for most applications.

The Outdoor Filterfans® are certified to TYPE 3R. providing electrical enclosures with protection against ingress of falling dirt, harmful effects of rain, sleet, snow and external ice formation. Further, it features UV resistance plastic to prevent premature degradation from direct sunlight. Traditional outdoor solutions would require installation of a metal hood (rainhood) over the filter fan. Pfannenberg’s Outdoor Filterfan® eliminates the component cost and labor for installing such a rainhood.

Like the millions of field-installed Filterfans® 4.0, the Outdoor Filterfan® reaches a particularly high airflow with flow optimized fins and rotor blades. The fluted filter-mat provides 3x longer service life by holding more dust before airflow is impeded, extending the mean time between maintenance (MTBM) for outdoor enclosures. The new series maintains the 11 patented features, including a patented 4-corner fastening system that allows toolless installation in seconds in most enclosure wall thickness.

Pfannenberg’s new Outdoor Filterfans® are offered with eight different airflows in multiple sizes and voltage (AC & DC). It is also available in two colors – Black and Light Grey. The family includes matching exhaust filters for a complete setup for your enclosures. They are UL listed, NEMA, CE and RoHS compliant

Visit https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/thermal-management/filterfans/outdoor-filterfans/ to learn more.

About Pfannenberg

Pfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling Solutions and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machine, and the Environment.