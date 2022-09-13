Battery Show North America – epoxy, silicone and polyurethane polymers for sealing, casting, and thermal management / dispensing systems.

Wixom, MI, USA. RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting high-performance polymers and dispensing and automation systems for ultra-fast battery production at Battery Show North America 2022 in Novi, MI, from September 13 to 15 – Booth 2017.

Electric vehicle manufacturers not only measure speed in miles per hour. To be competitive on the global markets, ultra-fast production processes are indispensable. This is also true for the manufacture of batteries for which RAMPF Group, Inc. has developed polymers for sealing, casting, and thermal management, as well as dispensing and automation systems.

Epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane polymers

RAMPF Group, Inc. utilizes expertise in epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane polymers for innovative sealing, casting, and thermal management solutions for battery housings, sensors, plugs, relays, and on-board chargers. The reactive polymer systems offer a wide range of mechanical, thermal, and chemical proper- ties, meet the highest quality requirements, and ensure greater safety, control, cost-efficiency, and convenience.

RAMPF sealing systems based on polyurethane and silicone guarantee efficient sealing, top quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant systems protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, dirt, moisture, chemical substances, and environmental influences.

RAMPF casting systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone ensure optimum heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics, while providing long-term protection against chemical substances and environmental influences. This maximizes service life, reliability, and performance. Gap fillers and heat-conductive casting materials guarantee optimized heat management of electrical and electronic components.

Dispensing and automation systems

RAMPF Group, Inc. has comprehensive experience in production systems for the precision handling and application of polymers.

Mixing & dispensing technology – high-performance, low-maintenance systems for the ultra-precise dispensing of single-, dual-, and multi-component reactive resin systems; independent of fillers and viscosities.

Automation concepts – integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, logistic and quality assurance solutions, surface activation processes, testing and measuring technology.

RAMPF Group, Inc. stands for expert knowledge in both chemical solutions and process engineering. This enables the US subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group to develop turn-key solutions for customers, supporting them in developing the best material and the best dispensing process for their application. RAMPF Group, Inc. also offer first-class production capacities for sealing and casting.”

Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Battery Show North America 2022 in Novi, MI, from September 13 to 15 – Booth 2017!

www.rampf-group.com

RAMPF Group, Inc., based in Wixom, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group. The product portfolio encompasses:

Mixing & dispensing systems for the reliable processing of polymers

Two-component polymer (or synthetic) systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone

Modeling and mold engineering materials, in particular for the automotive, marine, and aviation industries

Machine bases, machine frames, and other structural components made from mineral casting (polymer concrete)

The international RAMPF Group stands for engineering and chemical solutions and caters to the economic and ecological needs of industry. The Group secures its presence on the international markets with approx. 900 employees and six core competencies:

RAMPF Machine Systems based in Wangen (Göppingen), Germany, develops and produces multi-axis positioning and moving systems, trunk machines, and basic machines based on high-precision machine beds and machine bed components made from alternative materials.

based in Wangen (Göppingen), Germany, develops and produces multi-axis positioning and moving systems, trunk machines, and basic machines based on high-precision machine beds and machine bed components made from alternative materials. RAMPF Production Systems based in Zimmern o. R., Germany, develops and produces mixing and dispensing sys- tems for bonding, sealing, foaming, and casting a wide variety of materials. The company also offers a wide range of automation skills relating to all aspects of process engineering.

based in Zimmern o. R., Germany, develops and produces mixing and dispensing sys- tems for bonding, sealing, foaming, and casting a wide variety of materials. The company also offers a wide range of automation skills relating to all aspects of process engineering. RAMPF Composite Solutions based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a holistic composites supplier to companies in the aerospace and medical industries. The company offers a complete suite of services including composite part de- sign and engineering, metal-to-composite conversion engineering, and composite manufacturing to very tight toler- ances.

based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a holistic composites supplier to companies in the aerospace and medical industries. The company offers a complete suite of services including composite part de- sign and engineering, metal-to-composite conversion engineering, and composite manufacturing to very tight toler- ances. RAMPF Eco Solutions based in Pirmasens, Germany, develops chemical solutions for the manufacture of high-quality alternative polyols from PU and PET waste materials. This expertise is also put to use in the planning and construction of customer-specific facilities for manufacturing polyols.

based in Pirmasens, Germany, develops chemical solutions for the manufacture of high-quality alternative polyols from PU and PET waste materials. This expertise is also put to use in the planning and construction of customer-specific facilities for manufacturing polyols. RAMPF Polymer Solutions based in Grafenberg, Germany, develops and produces reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. Its product portfolio includes liquid and thixotropic sealing systems, electro and engi- neering casting resins, edge and filter casting resins, and adhesives.

based in Grafenberg, Germany, develops and produces reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. Its product portfolio includes liquid and thixotropic sealing systems, electro and engi- neering casting resins, edge and filter casting resins, and adhesives. RAMPF Tooling Solutions based in Grafenberg, Germany, develops and produces board and liquid materials for cut- ting-edge modeling and mold engineering. The range of skills includes made-to-measure services and products such as pastes, large-volume and full-size castings for Close Contour models, and prototyping systems.

RAMPF has subsidiaries in Germany, the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, and Korea.

All RAMPF companies are united under a holding company – RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG – based in Grafenberg, Ger- many.

Published by:

RAMPF Group, Inc.

49037 Wixom Tech Drive

Wixom, Michigan 48393, USA

T +1.248.295-0223

F +1.248.295-0224

E info@rampf-group.com

www.rampf-group.com

Your contact for images and further information:

Benjamin Schicker

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Albstrasse 37

72661 Grafenberg, Germany

T + 49.7123.9342-1045

F + 49.7123.9342-2045

E benjamin.schicker@rampf-group.com