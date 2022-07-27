Alesia Cain, Solutions and Market Development Director of Umo, named to industry-leading equitable organization board.

Alesia Cain, Solutions and Market Development Director of Umo, was elected Vice President of Communications by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) New York Chapter earlier this week.

COMTO is a leading association of minority and women transportation officials committed to advancing the professional growth and career development of the workforce in transportation and related professions.

“The values and mission of COMTO align with many of my own,” Cain said. “I look forward to contributing and working alongside President Watson and the leadership team in the exploration of new ways to effectively communicate and amplify COMTO New York’s initiatives, programs, and advancements using digital communications and technology.”

Cain’s work with COMTO aligns with her new role at Umo, Cubic’s Software as a Service (SaaS) business unit, which delivers equitable mobility solutions to riders worldwide.

“Riders are at the heart of everything we do, and at Umo, we believe that public transit should be accessible to all of us,” shared Bonnie Crawford, Vice President and General Manager of Umo. “From school children to senior citizens and everyone in between, not just those lucky enough to have a smartphone or credit card. Partnering with COMTO is critical to ensuring equity in public transit.”

This is Cain’s second time serving as Vice President, with her first appointment in October 2020. As Vice President, Cain is responsible for shaping the New York Chapter’s public relations and branding efforts.

Before joining Cubic’s Umo business, Cain served as Director of Technology and Business Consulting at Marine Tiger Technologies and CIO/CTO at Hampton Roads Transit. She earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland and volunteers with Black Girls CODE, a non-profit that provides technology education for African-American girls. With three decades of experience in transportation and technology, Cain serves her community as an advocate and volunteer who leads the way for women and minorities in the transportation industry.