The transport and logistics service provider focuses increasingly on the Middle Corridor of the historic trade route.

Tbilisi / Almaty / Lauterach. Given the steady rise in demand, Gebrüder Weiss is expanding the number of transport links on the New Silk Road to transport goods between Europe, Turkey, and China. The focus here is on routes along the Middle Corridor of the historic trade route that run through Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan to China. This route is geographically shorter and links up directly with services that Gebrüder Weiss operates every day between West and South-East Europe, Turkey, and Tbilisi (Georgia). The Gebrüder Weiss logistics centers in Tbilisi and Almaty (Kazakhstan) will, in the future, serve as hubs for the transport of goods, where they will then be transported by road, sea or rail along the New Silk Road, among other routes, to countries in Central Asia or even as far as China.

The company is preparing for a sharp rise in demand for transport capacity and will offer more truck transports along this route from now on. “We expect demand for road transports to increase as China re-opens its borders, having closed them as a result of the coronavirus. The fact that we have long-term contracts with reliable regional partners means that we can offer our customers sufficient cargo space, regular services, and acceptable transport times,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

Gebrüder Weiss has been supporting industrial and trading operations in the growing markets along the traditional trade route with transport and logistics solutions for more than 20 years, using its own branches in Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and China as a basis. It is from here that Gebrüder Weiss organizes direct connections between Europe and Asia, but also services within and between the countries of Central Asia. These services include truck and rail transports, air and sea freight, customs clearance, warehouse logistics and e-fulfillment.

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world’s oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers’ needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company’s continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

