LATICRETE appoints Sharon La Riviere to Manager, Digital Marketing.

Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has promoted Sharon La Riviere to Manager, Digital Marketing. Having most recently served as Senior Digital Marketing and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Strategist, La Riviere will now lead the digital marketing communications function for all business segments in LATICRETE North America. In her new role, La Riviere will be responsible for building and expanding platforms that educate and promote the organization and its products to customers and prospects, researching and implementing new innovative marketing strategies in support of integrated marketing communications planning, as well as overseeing digital marketing budgets and managing the digital marketing team.

“In every aspect of her work, Sharon remains both ambitious and laser-focused on not only what the customer needs and how she can provide that to them, but also every team member she works with,” said Maria Oliveira, LATICRETE Senior Manager of Marketing Communications. “Sharon has successfully led and attained significant goals across all facets of our digital space, making this promotion well-deserved and we look forward to seeing her further take our social media and digital presence to the next level.”

With more than 23 years of marketing experience, La Riviere began her career at LATICRETE in 2016 where she was responsible for developing strategic marketing plans, social media management, creating website content and developing search engine optimization (SEO) and pay per click (PPC) campaigns. La Riviere will now focus her efforts on accelerating brand strategy, growth and leadership across all LATICRETE digital media, including significantly enhancing its social media presence.

“The most rewarding part of my job is when I hear feedback from a customer I’ve helped. In my new role, I want to continue to make sure that LATICRETE solutions are found whenever and wherever our customers are seeking guidance, and on an even bigger scale,” added La Riviere.

Recognized as a top-rated social media professional and credible source by many industry related publications, La Riviere most recently shared her expertise in a live Tile Money podcast during Coverings 2022, presented on the topic ‘How to Use Social Media to Differentiate Your Business’ at Total Solutions Plus 2021 and has written articles featured in TileLetter and Floor Focus Magazine

Sharon holds a bachelor’s in marketing and a master’s of business administration in Marketing from Quinnipiac University (CT) and enjoys active hobbies such as exercise, hiking, traveling and visiting local wineries. Sharon and her husband Wesley live in North Carolina.

