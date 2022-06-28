Imbrogno is the first American CEO of the Mitsubishi Corp., subsidiary since its founding in 1978.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL.– MC Machinery Systems today announced the promotion of Tony Imbrogno to CEO.

Imbrogno is the first American CEO of the Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary since its founding in 1978.

An Addison, Ill. Native, Imbrogno earned a bachelor’s degree in electronic technology engineering from DeVry University in Chicago and completed the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Finance for Executives program.

Imbrogno began his career at MC Machinery in 1986 as a field service engineer and went on to hold management and executive positions, including his most recent seven-year stint as senior vice president of operations, customer service and support.

His accomplishments over the past 36 years include establishing MC Machinery’s robust service and support infrastructure throughout North America, including a regionalized network of experienced service technicians, and serving as an integral part of the team managing overall company operations. He also has worked closely with Mitsubishi engineers on some of the industry’s most advanced fabrication and machining equipment.

Founded in 1978, MC Machinery now has more than 430 employees in North America. In addition to its headquarters in Elk Grove Village, Ill., MC Machinery has technology centers in Concord, N.C., Cypress, Calif., Pine Brook, N.J., Dallas, Tex., Querétaro, Mexico and Richmond Hill in Ontario, Canada.

“As MC Machinery continues to grow, our employees need to see that Americans can grow within the company,” Imbrogno said. “When you start a career at MC Machinery, you have the ability to reach the top.”

The company is a premier North American supplier and servicer of fabrication and machining equipment, including Mitsubishi lasers, EDMs, automation systems and press brakes. It serves industries including aerospace, mold and die, job shops, medical and energy.