The UK-based biotech startup Toraphene has launched a uniquely-enhanced, home-compostable food waste liner in the UK Market. Using nanomaterials, proprietary nanotechnology methods, and patented IP to significantly increase the strength, durability and barrier properties of polymers, this new food waste liner represents a significant evolution in the sustainability of consumer packaging.

This is the first product in this category that is commercially-viable, an advancement in sustainability that will have global impact –made possible by the company’s breakthrough technological innovations.

These are the first home-compostable bags ever made utilizing a nano-engineered bio-polymer composite, providing greater strength and a barrier that hinders smelly sludge generated inside the bag from leaking out into the bin itself, eliminating the need to wash out and disinfect the bins each time it is emptied.

The material has been confirmed food safe and tested to meet home compostability standards by TUV Austria, the leading certification agency in Europe. It has also been tested and demonstrated to be significantly stronger in tear strength and barrier quality against current comparable home compostable and biodegradable products.