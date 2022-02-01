Learn about using new technologies to improve efficiency and serve your customers better.

Many business sectors today are positively affected by advancements in technology. One of the profound effects is a significant improvement in customer service. This Houston printing company is not exempt from those effects. In this article, you’ll come across a discussion specifically on how technology is used to serve customers better.

If you’re like one of the many Houston printers out there, you’ll understand by now how printing used to be a tedious process. It was time-consuming, and customers had no other option but to wait. Of course, technology may not have been as advanced as today. Times have changed, however, and businesses have access to so many more facets of technology aimed at improving service.

There are so many technological advancements in the world of printing these days. For printing businesses, it’s up to you to choose which ones to use for your printing business so you can serve your customers better. After all, good customer service still stands to be one of the earmarks of business success. The happier your customers are, the more likely they’ll continue to support your printing business.

If you’re on the hunt for ideas, here’s how Houston printers like Catdi Printing uses tech to serve customers better.

They Communicate Via New Technologies

Technology has broken all bridges that once served as geographical barriers. Communication is no longer as challenging as it may have been. For businesses, this means customers would no longer have to be limited to traditional forms of communication to get a hold of the printer company (or any other business, for that matter).

Remember that frustration of waiting long in line on the phone for a customer service representative, only to be told that it’ll take days before a possible solution? That may no longer be true for a printing business that utilizes technology for better customer service assistance.

For example, chatbots are now found on websites for customers to talk to, any time of the day. Then, there are all the social media messaging apps, too.

They Make Use Of Offset Lithography

Customers are satisfied when the print products are of the best quality. Other than traditional printing forms, Houston printing businesses also now use more advanced methods, like offset lithography.

In this kind of system, the content to be printed is placed on a printing plate. This plate is designed to hold ink only in that part that has content. The inked part is then transferred to a rubber blanket, then on a printing surface. This is used to improve print quality on top of being cost-effective. Offset lithography can be used to print out flat surfaces like paper and plastic.

Another software or app that’s now present to improve customer service is what’s known as CRM software, or a customer relationship management tool. Businesses today should have this as a part of improving their customer relationships.

With a CRM tool, connected customer care is possible. The printing business team may view customer relationships and interactions in a single platform. Any bottlenecks identified in the customer service process are also promptly resolved.

They Offer Flexography

Flexography is another printing technique made possible through modern technology. Customers today are moving in a fast-paced world. Especially for bulk orders, customers demand solutions and products fast. The waiting time is very narrow, as the customers, who may also be businesses themselves, have their respective client demands to please.

This is where flexography comes in. It’s a printing technique that offers customized content at rapid speeds. This type of printing technique is similarly related to traditional letterpress printing and can be used on almost any type of surface.

They’ll Start Personalizing Customer Service

In the past, customer service training was a universal approach. Today, however, technology has made it possible for businesses – a printing shop, included – to see that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to customer service. Customers each have their needs, and it’s up to the business team to realize that and come to terms with providing answers to those needs.

With that said, printing businesses are training their team using sentiment analysis tools to find the strengths and weaknesses of each of their employees. After this, qualified employees are matched with the customers to handle their concerns.

Final Thoughts

The examples above aren’t yet all-encompassing. As technology continues to improve at breakneck speed, there’ll continue to be so many ways by which printers can use technology to their advantage. The key is to improve customer service. The more efficient you can be, the better. Happy customers are some of the best assets any business can ever have. So, it’s just but fitting how it should be an aim to use the technological resources available, so you can continue to serve customers better.

About the Author:

Freya Robyn works as a tech expert for a local Houston printing company. She’s been in the industry for ten years now. At present, she’s working towards completing her Master’s Degree in Marketing Technology. When she’s not working in the tech world, she enjoys cooking and baking with her three-year-old daughter.